Is it possible to buy Duluth Holdings Inc(DLTH) shares at a good price now?

While Duluth Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLTH rose by 0.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.66 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.50% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) to Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on February 07, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DLTH. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded DLTH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2022. Robert W. Baird October 16, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DLTH, as published in its report on October 16, 2020. Robert W. Baird’s report from March 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for DLTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Duluth Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DLTH has an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.04%, with a gain of 6.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.12, showing growth from the present price of $3.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duluth Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.