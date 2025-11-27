Is Alvotech (ALVO) a good investment opportunity?

While Alvotech has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALVO fell by -61.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.70 to $4.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.49% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) to Hold. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALVO. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded ALVO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 23, 2025. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on February 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $18. Barclays January 29, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALVO, as published in its report on January 29, 2024. Citigroup’s report from October 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ALVO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Alvotech (ALVO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alvotech’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALVO is recording an average volume of 495.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.85%, with a loss of -1.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.36, showing growth from the present price of $5.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALVO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alvotech Shares?

Alvotech (ALVO) is based in the Luxembourg and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market. When comparing Alvotech shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 53.97%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.