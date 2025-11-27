Is Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) a good investment opportunity?

While Adagene Inc ADR has overperformed by 6.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADAG rose by 6.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.16 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on August 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ADAG. China Renaissance Initiated an Buy rating on June 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40.57. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ADAG, as published in its report on March 08, 2021. Jefferies’s report from March 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for ADAG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG)

To gain a thorough understanding of Adagene Inc ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADAG is recording an average volume of 134.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.92%, with a gain of 17.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.38, showing growth from the present price of $2.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADAG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adagene Inc ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.