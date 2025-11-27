Investing in BioVie Inc (BIVI) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While BioVie Inc has overperformed by 7.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIVI fell by -92.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.50 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -78.70% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) recommending Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BIVI.

Analysis of BioVie Inc (BIVI)

In order to gain a clear picture of BioVie Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 188.20K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BIVI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.68%, with a gain of 5.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioVie Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.