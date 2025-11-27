Inventiva ADR’s results are impressive

While Inventiva ADR has overperformed by 4.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IVA rose by 114.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.98 to $2.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Inventiva ADR (NASDAQ: IVA) recommending Outperform. Piper Sandler also rated IVA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 27, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on February 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $10. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for IVA, as published in its report on November 12, 2024. Canaccord Genuity’s report from October 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for IVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Inventiva ADR (IVA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Inventiva ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IVA is recording an average volume of 226.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.49%, with a gain of 11.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.07, showing growth from the present price of $4.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inventiva ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.