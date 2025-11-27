How to interpret Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK)’s stock chart patterns

Within its last year performance, PNBK fell by -28.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.47 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.17% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PNBK is registering an average volume of 257.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.50%, with a gain of 13.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PNBK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patriot National Bancorp Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.