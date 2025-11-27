How to interpret Gauzy Ltd (GAUZ)’s stock chart patterns

While Gauzy Ltd has overperformed by 12.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GAUZ fell by -79.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.00 to $1.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.91% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded Gauzy Ltd (NASDAQ: GAUZ) to Hold. A report published by TD Cowen on November 01, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GAUZ. B. Riley Securities also rated GAUZ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 02, 2024. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on July 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $24. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GAUZ, as published in its report on July 01, 2024. Barclays’s report from July 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for GAUZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Gauzy Ltd (GAUZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Gauzy Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 94.34K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GAUZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.07%, with a gain of 2.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAUZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gauzy Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.