How to interpret Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)’s stock chart patterns

While Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FULC rose by 140.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.19 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.02% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Truist started tracking Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FULC. Leerink Partners also Upgraded FULC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2025. H.C. Wainwright September 13, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FULC, as published in its report on September 13, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

One of the most important indicators of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FULC is recording 619.89K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.53%, with a loss of -1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.56, showing growth from the present price of $11.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FULC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.