How should investors view Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)?

While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRD rose by 69.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.37 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.01% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Opus Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: IRD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wedbush on October 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for IRD. Chardan Capital Markets also rated IRD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2025. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on April 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $6. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IRD, as published in its report on November 13, 2024.

Analysis of Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Opus Genetics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -338.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IRD has an average volume of 444.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a gain of 8.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.62, showing growth from the present price of $2.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opus Genetics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.