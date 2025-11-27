How should investors view Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)?

While Nabors Industries Ltd has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBR fell by -12.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.00 to $23.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.39% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) recommending Underweight. A report published by Barclays on May 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NBR. Citigroup also Downgraded NBR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 13, 2024. Morgan Stanley October 17, 2023d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NBR, as published in its report on October 17, 2023. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Nabors Industries Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NBR is recording an average volume of 418.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.85%, with a gain of 7.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.86, showing growth from the present price of $49.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nabors Industries Ltd Shares?

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Drilling market. When comparing Nabors Industries Ltd shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 345.67%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.