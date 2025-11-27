How did Brand House Collective Inc (TBHC) fare last session?

While Brand House Collective Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TBHC fell by -25.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.40 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Brand House Collective Inc (NASDAQ: TBHC) to Hold. A report published by The Benchmark Company on October 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TBHC. Craig Hallum also rated TBHC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 01, 2020. B. Riley FBR May 15, 2019d the rating to Neutral on May 15, 2019, and set its price target from $12 to $6.50. KeyBanc Capital Mkts January 07, 2019d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for TBHC, as published in its report on January 07, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc.’s report from February 21, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $12.50 for TBHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Brand House Collective Inc (TBHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Brand House Collective Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TBHC is recording 180.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.64%, with a loss of -12.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing decline from the present price of $1.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TBHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brand House Collective Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.