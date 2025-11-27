GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) produces promising results

While GrafTech International Ltd has overperformed by 9.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAF fell by -18.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.60 to $5.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.75% in the last 200 days.

On December 06, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on July 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for EAF. UBS also rated EAF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 16, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts July 13, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on July 13, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $7. Citigroup June 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EAF, as published in its report on June 07, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for EAF shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GrafTech International Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -213.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EAF has an average volume of 269.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.45%, with a gain of 10.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.75, showing growth from the present price of $14.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GrafTech International Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.