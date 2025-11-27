GAIA (Gaia Inc) has impressive results

While Gaia Inc has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GAIA fell by -14.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.39 to $2.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.69% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking Gaia Inc (NASDAQ: GAIA) recommending Buy. A report published by Dougherty & Company on March 28, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GAIA. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated GAIA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 26, 2018. Lake Street Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 27, 2018, but set its price target from $17 to $20. Lake Street resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GAIA, as published in its report on May 02, 2017. Imperial Capital’s report from June 19, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for GAIA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gaia Inc (GAIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gaia Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GAIA is recording an average volume of 43.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.43%, with a loss of -3.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.62, showing growth from the present price of $3.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gaia Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.