Examining FreightCar America Inc (RAIL) stock is warranted

While FreightCar America Inc has overperformed by 2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAIL fell by -10.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.64 to $4.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2025, Northcoast started tracking FreightCar America Inc (NASDAQ: RAIL) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on November 01, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for RAIL. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Hold on August 03, 2018, but set its price target from $15 to $19. Stifel resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for RAIL, as published in its report on May 07, 2018. Stifel’s report from November 07, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $14 for RAIL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Buckingham Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FreightCar America Inc (RAIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

FreightCar America Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RAIL is registering an average volume of 147.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a gain of 8.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FreightCar America Inc Shares?

A giant in the Railroads market, FreightCar America Inc (RAIL) is based in the USA. When comparing FreightCar America Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 93.46%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.