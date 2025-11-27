Examining Crexendo Inc (CXDO) stock is warranted

While Crexendo Inc has underperformed by -1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CXDO rose by 31.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.65 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.92% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Needham started tracking Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CXDO. D. Boral Capital also rated CXDO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 21, 2025. B. Riley Securities May 08, 2024d the rating to Buy on May 08, 2024, and set its price target from $6.75 to $5.75. B. Riley Securities January 31, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CXDO, as published in its report on January 31, 2024. Northland Capital’s report from September 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for CXDO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Crexendo Inc (CXDO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Crexendo Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CXDO is recording 163.94K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.57%, with a gain of 13.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.92, showing growth from the present price of $6.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CXDO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crexendo Inc Shares?

The Telecom Services market is dominated by Crexendo Inc (CXDO) based in the USA. When comparing Crexendo Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 812.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.