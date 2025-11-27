EVC overperforms with a 4.43 increase in share price

While Entravision Communications Corp has overperformed by 4.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVC rose by 20.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.15 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.66% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2018, Noble Financial Downgraded Entravision Communications Corp (NYSE: EVC) to Hold. A report published by Wedbush on January 17, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EVC. Wedbush also Upgraded EVC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2015. Noble Financial Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 08, 2015, but set its price target from $6 to $9. Caris & Company resumed its ‘Below Average’ rating for EVC, as published in its report on February 27, 2009. Wedbush Morgan’s report from January 09, 2009 suggests a price prediction of $2 for EVC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Caris & Company also rated the stock as ‘Below Average’.

Analysis of Entravision Communications Corp (EVC)

Investors in Entravision Communications Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Entravision Communications Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EVC is recording 430.40K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a gain of 8.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entravision Communications Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.