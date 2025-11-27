Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTA rose by 142.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.34 to $4.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on October 01, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ENTA. H.C. Wainwright also rated ENTA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2025. Jefferies August 08, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ENTA, as published in its report on August 08, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $56 for ENTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -84.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ENTA is recording an average volume of 712.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.43%, with a gain of 14.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.12, showing growth from the present price of $13.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.