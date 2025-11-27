Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) stock shows positive growth on Wednesday

While Duos Technologies Group Inc has overperformed by 1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUOT rose by 63.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.23 to $3.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.74% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Duos Technologies Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DUOT is recording 318.63K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.06%, with a gain of 10.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DUOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duos Technologies Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.