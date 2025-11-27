Did Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) perform well in the last session?

While Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTA rose by 47.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.33 to $26.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.85% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on May 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ESTA. Needham also Upgraded ESTA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 14, 2025. Citigroup May 22, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ESTA, as published in its report on May 22, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from August 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $75 for ESTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -338.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ESTA is registering an average volume of 433.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a gain of 1.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.22, showing growth from the present price of $68.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Establishment Labs Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.