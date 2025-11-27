Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) shows promising results

While Comtech Telecommunications Corp has underperformed by -1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMTL fell by -24.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.88 to $1.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.07% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ: CMTL) to Hold. A report published by B. Riley Securities on December 15, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMTL. Jefferies also Downgraded CMTL shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 08, 2023. Jefferies June 15, 2022d the rating to Hold on June 15, 2022, and set its price target from $32 to $10. Noble Capital Markets June 13, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CMTL, as published in its report on June 13, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CMTL has an average volume of 221.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.72%, with a loss of -2.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Comtech Telecommunications Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.