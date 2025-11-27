Climb Bio Inc (CLYM)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Climb Bio Inc has overperformed by 2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLYM rose by 2.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.30 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.77% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, William Blair started tracking Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CLYM. Robert W. Baird also rated CLYM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 15, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on June 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $10. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CLYM, as published in its report on May 22, 2025. Leerink Partners’s report from December 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for CLYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Climb Bio Inc (CLYM)

One of the most important indicators of Climb Bio Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CLYM is recording 610.99K average volume. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.20, showing growth from the present price of $1.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Climb Bio Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.