Can you still get a good price for Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) Shares at this point?

Within its last year performance, PAL rose by 0.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.37 to $5.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.84% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, William Blair Downgraded Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: PAL) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Barrington Research on July 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PAL. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on June 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $19. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PAL, as published in its report on June 03, 2024.

Analysis of Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PAL has an average volume of 203.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a gain of 12.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Proficient Auto Logistics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.