Can you still get a good price for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Shares at this point?

While Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPS rose by 128.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.67 to $10.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.15% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, Stifel started tracking Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on April 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CPS. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for CPS, as published in its report on January 09, 2020. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CPS is recording an average volume of 209.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.83%, with a gain of 3.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.33, showing growth from the present price of $30.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Shares?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 32.08%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.