BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While BuzzFeed Inc has overperformed by 2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BZFD fell by -65.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.68 to $0.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.48% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) to Hold. A report published by Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BZFD. BofA Securities also Downgraded BZFD shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on February 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BZFD, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Cowen’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for BZFD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.65%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BuzzFeed Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BZFD is recording an average volume of 307.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.14%, with a loss of -3.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BZFD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BuzzFeed Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.