Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Bragg Gaming Group Inc has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRAG fell by -41.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.12 to $1.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.80% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2025, Citizens JMP Downgraded Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRAG) to Mkt Perform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BRAG. JMP Securities also Upgraded BRAG shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 10, 2023. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on September 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $9. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BRAG, as published in its report on June 15, 2022.

Analysis of Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bragg Gaming Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BRAG is recording an average volume of 60.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a gain of 2.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.12, showing growth from the present price of $2.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRAG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bragg Gaming Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.