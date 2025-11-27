biote Corp (BTMD) stock on the rise: An overview

While biote Corp has overperformed by 4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTMD fell by -56.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.98 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.87% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded biote Corp (NASDAQ: BTMD) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on December 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BTMD. B. Riley Securities also rated BTMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 20, 2024. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BTMD, as published in its report on June 24, 2022. ROTH Capital’s report from June 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for BTMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of biote Corp (BTMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.67%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of biote Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BTMD is recording an average volume of 130.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a gain of 11.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.51, showing growth from the present price of $2.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze biote Corp Shares?

biote Corp (BTMD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Care Facilities market. When comparing biote Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.77%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.