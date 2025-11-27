Are Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) shares a good deal now?

While Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEO fell by -1.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.13 to $6.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, UBS started tracking Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TEO. JP Morgan February 25, 2025d the rating to Overweight on February 25, 2025, and set its price target from $10 to $13. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for TEO, as published in its report on October 23, 2024. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO)

With TEO’s current dividend of $0.05 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.89%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TEO has an average volume of 360.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a loss of -4.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.68, showing decline from the present price of $12.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.