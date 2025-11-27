Are Target Hospitality Corp’shares a good deal?

While Target Hospitality Corp has overperformed by 2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TH fell by -20.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.10 to $4.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.30% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, Stifel Upgraded Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) to Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on January 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TH. Stifel April 12, 2024d the rating to Hold on April 12, 2024, and set its price target from $13 to $12. Oppenheimer June 23, 2021d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for TH, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. Stifel’s report from May 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for TH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Target Hospitality Corp (TH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Target Hospitality Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TH is recording an average volume of 434.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.23%, with a gain of 14.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Target Hospitality Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.