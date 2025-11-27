Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Alpha Tau Medical Ltd has underperformed by -4.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRTS rose by 20.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.69 to $2.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.79% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: DRTS) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DRTS. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated DRTS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on April 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DRTS, as published in its report on April 04, 2022.

Analysis of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DRTS is registering an average volume of 62.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.86%, with a gain of 1.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $3.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alpha Tau Medical Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.