Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd has underperformed by -1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AOSL fell by -45.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.29 to $15.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.95% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL) to Neutral. A report published by Stifel on July 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AOSL. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded AOSL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 02, 2024. B. Riley Securities June 15, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 15, 2022, and set its price target from $62 to $42. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AOSL, as published in its report on September 23, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from November 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $26 for AOSL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AOSL has an average volume of 310.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a gain of 9.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.33, showing growth from the present price of $20.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AOSL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.