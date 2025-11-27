Allegiant Travel (ALGT) produces promising results

While Allegiant Travel has overperformed by 6.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALGT fell by -17.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $107.57 to $39.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.69% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2025, UBS started tracking Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 01, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ALGT. TD Cowen also reiterated ALGT shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2025. Raymond James April 02, 2025d the rating to Strong Buy on April 02, 2025, and set its price target from $125 to $90. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for ALGT, as published in its report on December 17, 2024. UBS’s report from November 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ALGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.05%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Allegiant Travel’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ALGT has an average volume of 331.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.60%, with a gain of 25.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.58, showing decline from the present price of $77.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allegiant Travel Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.