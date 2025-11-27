A year in review: Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)’s performance in the last year

While Xilio Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XLO fell by -21.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.70 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.92% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on December 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for XLO. H.C. Wainwright also rated XLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on November 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for XLO, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for XLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 742.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -908.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and XLO is recording an average volume of 754.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a loss of -7.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xilio Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.