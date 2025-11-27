A closer look at Zenas Biopharma Inc (ZBIO)’s stock price trends

While Zenas Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZBIO rose by 394.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.17 to $5.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 159.78% in the last 200 days.

On March 20, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ZBIO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on February 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ZBIO. H.C. Wainwright also rated ZBIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2024. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Buy rating on November 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $34. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ZBIO, as published in its report on October 08, 2024. Jefferies’s report from October 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for ZBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zenas Biopharma Inc (ZBIO)

Zenas Biopharma Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZBIO has an average volume of 409.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.45%, with a gain of 9.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.00, showing growth from the present price of $40.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zenas Biopharma Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.