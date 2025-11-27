A closer look at OmniAb Inc (OABI)’s stock price trends

Within its last year performance, OABI fell by -47.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.21 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OABI. Craig Hallum also rated OABI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2023. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on February 22, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OABI, as published in its report on February 13, 2023. Truist’s report from December 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for OABI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of OmniAb Inc (OABI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of OmniAb Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OABI is recording an average volume of 545.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a gain of 12.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OABI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OmniAb Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.