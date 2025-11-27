A closer look at DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) is warranted

While DBV Technologies ADR has underperformed by -0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBVT rose by 317.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.00 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.01% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Goldman started tracking DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) recommending Sell. A report published by Societe Generale on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DBVT. Goldman May 10, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 10, 2022, and set its price target from $6 to $1.50. Societe Generale September 14, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DBVT, as published in its report on September 14, 2021. Societe Generale also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT)

DBV Technologies ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -234.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DBVT is registering an average volume of 111.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.41%, with a loss of -9.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.52, showing growth from the present price of $12.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DBV Technologies ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.