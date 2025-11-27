A closer look at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM)’s stock price trends

While Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATNM rose by 15.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.41 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.83% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2024, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ATNM) to Neutral. A report published by Stephens on May 14, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ATNM. HSBC Securities also rated ATNM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 06, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ATNM, as published in its report on September 08, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from August 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ATNM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Alliance Global Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -133.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ATNM has an average volume of 204.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.93%, with a gain of 6.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATNM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.