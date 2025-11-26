Will TON Strategy Co (TONX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

TON Strategy Co (TONX)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 4.71% from the previous close with its current price standing at $3.0. Its current price is -89.92% under its 52-week high of $29.77 and 9.89% more than its 52-week low of $2.73. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.50% below the high and +8.79% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TONX’s SMA-200 is $7.29.

Additionally, it is important to take into account TONX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 22.84 for the last tewlve months.TONX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.28, resulting in an 3.26 price to cash per share for the period.

How does TON Strategy Co (TONX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.50 in simple terms.

TON Strategy Co (TONX): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -1.77 and -1.77 with an average Earnings Estimate of -1.77 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -2.20 and also replicates 19.55% growth rate year over year.

TON Strategy Co (NASDAQ: TONX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TON Strategy Co (TONX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.66% of shares. A total of 50 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 39.45% of its stock and 53.06% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC holding total of 2.42 shares that make 4.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7.62 million.

The securities firm TOMS Capital Investment Management, LP holds 2.32 shares of TONX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.92%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.29 million.

An overview of TON Strategy Co’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests TON Strategy Co (TONX) traded 664,680 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.33 and price change of -1.31. With the moving average of $4.69 and a price change of -4.12, about 839,196 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TONX’s 100-day average volume is 933,523 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.81 and a price change of -4.90.