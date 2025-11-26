What was Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA)’s performance in the last session?

While Tyra Biosciences Inc has underperformed by -1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TYRA rose by 57.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.54 to $6.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 88.92% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA) recommending Strong Buy. UBS also rated TYRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2025. BofA Securities October 18, 2024d the rating to Buy on October 18, 2024, and set its price target from $22 to $31. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TYRA, as published in its report on August 15, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from December 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $15 for TYRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TYRA is registering an average volume of 284.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.82%, with a gain of 36.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TYRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tyra Biosciences Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.