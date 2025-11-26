What was National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)’s performance in the last session?

While National Vision Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EYE rose by 172.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.59 to $9.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.84% in the last 200 days.

On July 30, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on July 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for EYE. Citigroup also Upgraded EYE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2025. Goldman October 17, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EYE, as published in its report on October 17, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from July 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for EYE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of National Vision Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EYE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.38%, with a gain of 14.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.90, showing growth from the present price of $28.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EYE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze National Vision Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 114.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.