What is the investor’s view on Compass Inc (COMP)?

While Compass Inc has underperformed by -0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COMP rose by 79.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.71 to $5.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.38% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2025, Odeon started tracking Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) recommending Buy. BTIG Research also rated COMP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on April 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $8. UBS February 11, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for COMP, as published in its report on February 11, 2025. Gordon Haskett’s report from June 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for COMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Gordon Haskett also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Compass Inc (COMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compass Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and COMP is recording an average volume of 12.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.85%, with a gain of 12.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.22, showing decline from the present price of $10.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.