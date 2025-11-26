Western Digital Corp (WDC) shows promising results

While Western Digital Corp has overperformed by 2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDC rose by 244.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $178.45 to $28.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 102.76% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on October 21, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WDC. Rosenblatt also reiterated WDC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 29, 2025. Bernstein Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on September 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $96. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for WDC, as published in its report on July 31, 2025. Goldman’s report from July 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $70 for WDC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

The current dividend for WDC investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.18%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Western Digital Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WDC is recording an average volume of 9.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.59%, with a gain of 1.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $179.33, showing growth from the present price of $155.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Western Digital Corp Shares?

Western Digital Corp (WDC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Computer Hardware market. When comparing Western Digital Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.