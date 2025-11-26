TLPH (Talphera Inc) has impressive results

While Talphera Inc has underperformed by -9.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLPH rose by 151.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.57 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 93.28% in the last 200 days.

On January 28, 2025, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking Talphera Inc (NASDAQ: TLPH) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on July 20, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for TLPH. Credit Suisse also Downgraded TLPH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2019. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TLPH, as published in its report on July 10, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from April 24, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for TLPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Talphera Inc (TLPH)

Talphera Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -86.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TLPH has an average volume of 1.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.61%, with a loss of -1.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Talphera Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.