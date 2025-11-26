The Ceva Inc (CEVA) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Ceva Inc has overperformed by 2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CEVA fell by -35.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.94 to $18.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2024, ROTH MKM Upgraded Ceva Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on February 15, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CEVA. ROTH MKM also Downgraded CEVA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2023. Rosenblatt February 16, 2022d the rating to Buy on February 16, 2022, and set its price target from $50 to $60. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CEVA, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. Northland Capital’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $58 for CEVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ceva Inc (CEVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ceva Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CEVA is recording 408.39K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CEVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ceva Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.