The Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Atyr Pharma Inc has underperformed by -1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATYR fell by -78.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.29 to $0.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -77.80% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) to Sector Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for ATYR. Leerink Partners also Downgraded ATYR shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 15, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald September 15, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATYR, as published in its report on September 15, 2025. Leerink Partners’s report from February 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ATYR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)

Atyr Pharma Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -103.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATYR is registering an average volume of 10.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.21%, with a gain of 9.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.56, showing growth from the present price of $0.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATYR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atyr Pharma Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.