Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) stock shows positive growth on Tuesday

While Tactile Systems Technology Inc has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCMD rose by 52.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.57 to $8.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 92.07% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, BTIG Research Upgraded Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) to Buy. A report published by Lake Street on October 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TCMD. Piper Sandler also Downgraded TCMD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2025. B. Riley Securities February 19, 2025d the rating to Neutral on February 19, 2025, and set its price target from $23 to $18. Oppenheimer November 05, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for TCMD, as published in its report on November 05, 2024. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TCMD is recording 340.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a gain of 12.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing decline from the present price of $26.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TCMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tactile Systems Technology Inc Shares?

The Medical Devices market is dominated by Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) based in the USA. When comparing Tactile Systems Technology Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 71.58%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.