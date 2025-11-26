Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc has overperformed by 1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEI rose by 62.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.17 to $14.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.97% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Barclays on June 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SEI. Citigroup also rated SEI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 22, 2025. Vertical Research Initiated an Buy rating on May 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $36. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SEI, as published in its report on April 22, 2025. Janney’s report from February 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $57 for SEI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)

With SEI’s current dividend of $0.48 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 122.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SEI has an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.95%, with a gain of 7.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.20, showing growth from the present price of $46.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc Shares?

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services giant Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 757.11%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.