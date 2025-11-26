Results from AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) show potential

While AeroVironment Inc has overperformed by 0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVAV rose by 80.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $417.86 to $102.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.73% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) recommending Overweight. A report published by BNP Paribas Exane on November 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AVAV. BofA Securities also rated AVAV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $300 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 18, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on August 19, 2025, and assigned a price target of $300. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AVAV, as published in its report on August 12, 2025. Citizens JMP’s report from August 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $325 for AVAV shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 139.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AeroVironment Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AVAV is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a loss of -0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $400.27, showing growth from the present price of $278.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AeroVironment Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.