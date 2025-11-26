Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Plus Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSTV fell by -51.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.31 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.15% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, D. Boral Capital Upgraded Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) to Buy. A report published by D. Boral Capital on March 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PSTV. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated PSTV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2021. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on October 16, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6.

Analysis of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.05%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Plus Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PSTV has an average volume of 18.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.09%, with a gain of 9.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSTV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Plus Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.