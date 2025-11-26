Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)’s stock price range in the last year

While Navitas Semiconductor Corp has underperformed by -3.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVTS rose by 124.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.79 to $1.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.01% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2025, Rosenblatt Downgraded Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) to Neutral. A report published by CJS Securities on August 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for NVTS. Craig Hallum also Downgraded NVTS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2025. Morgan Stanley April 07, 2025d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for NVTS, as published in its report on April 07, 2025. Jefferies’s report from May 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for NVTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -53.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NVTS is recording 38.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.11%, with a gain of 3.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.28, showing growth from the present price of $8.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Navitas Semiconductor Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.