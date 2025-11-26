Klarna Group plc (KLAR)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Klarna Group plc has overperformed by 3.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLAR fell by -33.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.20 to $27.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.88% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on October 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for KLAR. Wedbush also rated KLAR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2025. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on October 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $48. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for KLAR, as published in its report on October 06, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $43 for KLAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Klarna Group plc (KLAR)

Klarna Group plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KLAR is registering an average volume of 4.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.47%, with a loss of -4.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.76, showing growth from the present price of $30.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Klarna Group plc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 61.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.